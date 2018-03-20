Scary: Burglar enters Scottsdale woman's home while she was in the shower

Having your home burglarized would be frightening enough. But imagine being inside the home when the suspect broke in!

That's what happened to a Scottsdale woman last month.

On February 24, the woman had just returned home from a morning jog and was taking a shower in the master bathroom.

That's when police say a burglary suspect broke into her home.

The suspect made off with jewelry, electronics, and the victim's credit cards.

Police say the suspect then took off from the home without ever making contact with the woman.

The suspect then used the stolen credit cards at several locations throughout the Valley, so police were able to obtain surveillance photos of the man.

He's described as a white male in his twenties, average build and height. He has a brown beard and appears to have some type of tattoo on his right hand. He was wearing jeans and a blue sweatshirt with a white hoodie.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

For anonymous tips, please call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 (W-I-T-N-E-S-S) or visit the Silent Witness website at www.silentwitness.org.

