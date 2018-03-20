UPDATE: Missing trick-dog 'Dixie' found safe; reunited with owner

They say that every dog has her day.

And this is Dixie's day!

The trick dog who went missing a few weeks ago has been found safe and reunited with her owner.

The performing Pappilon went missing in the west Valley in early March.

Dixie travels with Roundup Ministries. She performs for people in schools, churches, nursing homes and hospitals, and brings a smile to peoples faces.

She was last seen at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6, around Beacon Baptist Church near 23rd Avenue and Indian School.

Well, we heard from Dixie's owner, Kevin Walker, about how she was found.

Apparently, a construction worker who had seen the "Missing Dixie" flyers spotted the dog with a family.

He approached them about it, but says they were not helpful.

The worker then called Walker, who flew back into town.

With the help of police, Walker was able to reclaim Dixie.

