Inmate death being investigated as a suspected homicide

Criminal investigators with the Arizona Department of Corrections (ADC) are investigating the death of inmate Charlie M. Wooden, 34, as a suspected homicide.

ADC staff and responding paramedics attempted life-saving measures on inmate Wooden Monday night when officers discovered him at approximately 7:57 p.m. unresponsive in his assigned bunk of his medium-custody housing unit at ASPC-Lewis. He was pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m.

All inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner's office. ADC criminal investigators suspect foul play was involved and have identified potential suspects. While the investigation is ongoing, the department intends to fully pursue criminal prosecution in this case.

Inmate Wooden returned to ADC custody in 2017 after he was sentenced out of Pima County to 22 years in state prison for two counts of murder 2nd degree.

