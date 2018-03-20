Message on dollar bill claims to be written by long-missing Mikelle Biggs

Could a dollar bill lead to clues about a long-missing Valley girl, Mikelle Biggs?

Mikelle disappeared from outside her Mesa home in 1999.

Mikelle, who was 11 at the time, was waiting for an ice-cream truck when she vanished.

Now, a dollar bill has been found in Wisconsin with a message that says it was written by Mikelle.

The message, written on the edges of the 2009 bill, claims Mikelle is alive. But, her name is misspelled.

The message reads:

“My name is Mikel Biggs kidnapped From Mesa AZ I’m Alive.”

Mesa police detectives are looking into the evidence.

"Anytime we get new information that may resolve this case and give closure to the family and community we make every effort to validate or invalidate the lead," said Mesa Police Detective Steve Berry.

Biggs' family has never given up hope of finding out what happened to Mikelle.

Her sister has created a Facebook page called ‘Justice for Mikelle Biggs’ where she posts some of her family’s feelings and outlooks on Mikelle.

It was there where she posted that she and her family feel that Mikelle has died and now want to focus finding out where her body remains.

“When people (I know they mean well) tell me, ‘I hope she’s found one day’ I am like ‘thanks, but, that would mean she’s been tortured for 20 years.' I hope that’s not the case. I know it may sound odd to people but they don’t understand where our family is at,” she adds.

These last 19 years without Mikelle have definitely marked and changed who Kimber is. “I was definitely the rebel and Mikelle was very studious,” she adds. Kimber, now 28, is herself a parent of a 5-year-old boy.

Kimber says Mikelle’s disappearance has taken its toll on her parents Tracy and Darien Biggs. The Biggs have since moved to Utah.

“I want so much for my parents to know what happened to their daughter. A parent shouldn’t have to bury their child. We had to bury an empty casket which makes me feel even worse because my parents don’t know what happened,” said Kimber.

Over the years, thousands of leads and tips have poured into the Mesa Police Department. But to date, none of those leads has led to Mikelle’s whereabouts.

