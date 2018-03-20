Redesigned ASU license plate debuts

Sun Devils everywhere now have a new way to show their support for Arizona State University as the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division unveils the redesigned ASU specialty license plate.

The new plate replaces the primarily gold background and a maroon “Sparky” with a black background featuring the ASU pitchfork prominently in the center.

[RELATED: ADOT: Three new specialty plates available in Arizona]

This is the third version of the Sun Devil plate, which was first introduced along with specialty plates for Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona when the program began in 1989. Prior to this newest update, the ASU plate was last re-designed in 2010.

Since the ASU plate is a new design, anyone with the current plate can request the updated one for a $5 replacement fee. However, the exchange must occur at an MVD or an authorized third-party office.

[RELATED: Arizona specialty license plate sales keep helping charities]

The redesigned ASU license plate has an annual fee of $25 for a non-personalized plate and $50 for a personalized one, with $17 going to support the university’s scholarship program. The plate is also available with a disability symbol to those who qualify.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.