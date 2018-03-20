Pet of the week: Sherlock Bones

By Arizona Humane Society
Sherlock Bones (Source: Arizona Humane Society) Sherlock Bones (Source: Arizona Humane Society)
Sherlock Bones really is the perfect name for this perfect dog. Initially coming into our care extremely malnourished and underweight, this handsome 8-year-old American pit bull terrier mix has bounced back in a big way, and become yet another welcome reminder of how resilient and friendly dogs can be in spite of their difficult past.

But not only is Sherlock Bones as friendly as dogs come (he loves to snuggle and tries his best to be a lap dog), he has also proven himself extremely intelligent.

It hasn’t taken him long at all to deduce the ins and outs of our agility course at the Campus for Compassion, and he is also in the process of learning his fair share of tricks.

Come visit Sherlock Bones for yourself and see for yourself how sharp this guy is. He’s available for adoption now at our Campus for Compassion and would absolutely love to meet you.

