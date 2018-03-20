ASU's Gage Canning named National Player of the Week

Gage Canning went 10-13 in a sweep of Oregon last weekend, earning NCAA Player of the Week. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Cool is the rule for Gage Canning.

His signature shades and laid back persona have the Sun Devil baseball team off to a hot start.

Canning went 10-13 in a sweep of Oregon last weekend, earning NCAA Player of the Week.

"I just feel like it’s kind of more important to just show what you can do on the field that really gets involved with everything else,” said Canning, while wearing a pair of his signature shades. "Just go out there and show what I can do really.”

Canning does most of his talking with his bat. He’s hitting an astounding .506, fourth in college baseball. His 42 hits are the most in the country. Against Oregon, he collected three hits on Friday, five hits on Saturday, and two on Sunday. The Sun Devils junior has a hit in 19 of 20 games.

“I think you’ve just got to keep working every day. Come in with your goals set. For us, it’s winning a national championship. You’ve got to have that goal in mind when you’re coming to the field every day,” said Canning. “When you have the small victories, winning games and winning the series. You’ve got to be happy for that because that’s part of the process.”

Despite his easy-going persona, Canning is a bulldog when he steps between the lines.

Canning has eight triples this season and 21 for his career. He’s five shy of the school record and within striking distance of the NCAA record of 32. The Southern California native has had confidence in his abilities from a young age.

"I would just pick up rocks, hit them, throw them and my parents were like, 'We can't have him hitting rocks so let's just have him play baseball or something.' I remember I really wanted to play. My parents were signing my older brother up so they signed me up," said Canning.

The Sun Devils have had to work hard to restore team chemistry. Five players were dismissed from the team in 2017 and the program hasn’t been to the College World Series since 2010. Canning’s "speak softly and carry a big stick" mantra could carry the Sun Devils all the way to Omaha.

"With what happened last year, team chemistry wasn't that good. The people coming in knew what it needed to be like. Everybody is just on the same page, just got to keep working on that," said Canning.

ASU hosts UNLV on Tuesday and travels to Los Angeles for three games UCLA on March 23rd-25.

