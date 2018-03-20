Goodyear gets second Little Free Library

Goodyear residents gathered at Estrella’s South Lake Monday morning to celebrate the installation of the town’s second Little Free Library.

Estrella locals Carl and Judy Wargula decided to create a Little Free Library in the area as a service for their neighbors and as a way to share their love of reading with the community. The book-sharing boxes are popular in cities such as Chicago and San Francisco, and help encourage reading and engagement within a neighborhood.

The Wargulas will work as stewards of the Estrella Little Free Library, having initially stocked it with books from their personal collection, including a range of titles appropriate for all ages and reading levels.

The Wargulas also made sure to register Estrella location with the national Little Free Library organization for an official charter number and inclusion on the Little Free Library world map.

