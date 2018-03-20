Phoenix Police Department looking to fill positions

Phoenix Police Department looking to fill positionsPosted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Phoenix area nurse helps stranded dad and newborn
VIDEO: Phoenix area nurse helps stranded dad and newborn
An Ohio man and his newborn daughter got stranded in Phoenix but a nurse he had just met stepped in to help.More >
VIDEO: Man peering into windows is caught on security camera
VIDEO: Man peering into windows is caught on security camera
A peeping tom caught on camera peering into a home near Bethany Home Rd. and 10th St. in Phoenix.More >
VIDEO: Homeowner thought going solar would decrease her energy bill, wrong
VIDEO: Homeowner thought going solar would decrease her energy bill, wrong
A Valley homeowner thought installing solar power to her home would decrease her bills, she thought wrong. 3 On Your Side helped herMore >
Cirque du Soleil performer dies after fall
Cirque du Soleil performer dies after fall
(Source: CNN)More >
VIDEO: First fatal car pedestrian wreck with driverless vehicle
VIDEO: First fatal car pedestrian wreck with driverless vehicle
We are learning new details about the fatal car pedestrian wreck involving a driverless vehicle that happened Sunday. Authorities say 49 year old Elaine Herzberg was killed when she was hit crossing Mill Ave. mid-block.More >
Police respond to Maryland school shooting
Police respond to Maryland school shooting
Great Mills High School student speaks to CNN from inside of the school after a shooting.More >