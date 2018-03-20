Phoenix Police Department looking to fill positions

The Phoenix Police Department is actively looking to hire 300 officers in 2018.

The Department is hosting a “Women in Law Enforcement Experience” for women interesting in learning more about joining the force.

The event is on Saturday, April 7th from 9 a.m. to noon at the Phoenix Regional Police Academy, located near 15th and Olney avenues.

The Department is also recruiting for 911 Communications Operators.

Requirements for operators is one year of customer service and the ability to type 40 WPM.

For more information on applying, click here.

Come on out for a fun & educational experience for women who are interested in a career w/ PhxPD. Meet & speak with experienced female officers & communication operators about their exciting careers. This event will provide a a unique hands on experience. https://t.co/Dbm9inU2tI pic.twitter.com/hoRNeFzkB3 — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) March 16, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.