As Seen on GMAZ: Tuesday, March 20

Phoenix Police Department Hiring 300 Officers This Year

Phoenix Police Department is looking for good men and women to fill 300 police officer positions this year.

Also hiring Communications Operators 911 Operators



For more information, visit: www.joinphxpd.com

Talking tiles, grout, where to splurge, save money, etc. with Shea & Justin with Hartford House

Subway tiles, ways to lay them, what's popular, etc. We can focus on popular tiles for the kitchen backsplash, tiles in showers, grout, etc. We also focus on flooring, what's popular, where to splurge, best bang for your buck, etc.

For more information: http://myhartfordhouse.com

For more information on The Tile Shop visit: https://www.tileshop.com/



Arizona Kids Will Experience What Pros Do in First-Ever AZ Youth Football Combine

A group of dads, (one a former NFL player), is teaming up to give kids in Arizona an opportunity they never had: a chance to compete, test, improve their skills and experience what the pros do in a fun-filled, youth-version of the NFL combine.

AZ Youth Football in partnership with Prime-Time Athletics and LEGO are inviting kids of all ages and skill levels to compete in traditional combine events such as:

Timed 40-yard dash (measured with same laser-timing system used by pros)

Timed 20-yard shuttle

Standing vertical jump measurement

Broad jump

Position-based skill stations

The day of the event, players will meet former collegiate and professional football players, warm up and prepare for the combine with licensed physical therapists. Participants will be interviewed, measured and recorded for an individual player profile on www.azyouthfootballcombine.com.

During the event, coaches will teach proper techniques and offer tips on how to increase speed and agility. Each player will be ranked to see how they compare to others in Arizona and receive a personalized HD digital highlight reel of their performance as well as a chance to win prizes.

AZ Youth Combine is an excellent way to identify a starting point for football excellence and create lasting memories for players and parents.

Saturday, March 24, 2018

"Pee Wee" Combine and Skills

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

"Junior & Senior" Combine and Skills

1:30 to 4 p.m.

Tom Lehman's Quick Draw Ranch

42626 N. Old Stage Road Cave Creek, AZ 85331

For registration and details, visit www.azyouthfootballcombine.com or call 480-788-9087.

To follow on social media: www.facebook.com/AZYouthFootballCombine.

New and Unusual Pairing of Fried Chicken and Champagne, Fried and Fizzy Food Truck Hits the Streets

Fried and Fizzy made its debut last October at the 2017 Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships and after an extraordinary debut, the savory combination of chicken and champagne, Fried and Fizzy was launched as a stand-alone venture by the polo owners and M Culinary Concepts, the Valley's largest catering company.

Fried and Fizzy can function as a pop-up restaurant or food truck or both.

The food truck features a menu of fried chicken, mashed potatoes with truffle gravy, coleslaw, and its fizzy counterpart options including Veuve Clicquot, Chandon and Prosecco.

The 18-foot-long Fried & Fizzy food truck was custom-built with a 6-foot-wide service window and a full kitchen aboard including deep fryers, boiling pots for sous vide cooking, and everything necessary to prepare the offerings fresh on-site.

M Culinary holds a liquor license allowing the caterer to sell champagne as part of food truck packages for private events, a rarity in the business, and at festivals and public events with a Special Event Liquor License.

Fried and Fizzy is M Culinary's first foray into the food truck business. The company currently holds some of the state's largest catering contracts including those for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction and is the master concessionaire for food and beverage operations at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

Fried and Fizzy is now accepting bookings for private parties, festivals and special events.

Visit www.friedandfizzy.com or call: 602-753-8167 for more information and to book truck for an upcoming event

Nico Mannion / Gatorade Player of the Year

In its 33rd year of honoring the nation's best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company, today announced Nico Mannion of Pinnacle High School as its 2017-18 Gatorade Arizona Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Mannion is the third Gatorade Arizona Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Pinnacle High School.

The 6-foot-3, 155-pound sophomore point guard led the Pioneers to the first state championship in program history, capping a 24-7 season with a win in the Class 6A title game. Mannion averaged 23 points, 6.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and two steals per game. A MaxPreps Freshman All-American last year, he totaled 55 points in the final two games of the campaign.

A volunteer coach at local youth basketball clinics, Mannion has donated his time to Out of the Darkness Walks for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Mannion has maintained a weighted 3.94 GPA in the classroom. He will begin his junior year of high school in the fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls’ volleyball, boys’ and girls’ cross country, boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

As a Gatorade Player of the Year, Nico will be able to select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a grant as part of the Gatorade Play It Forward program. Every Gatorade Player of the Year state winner receives a $1,000 grant to donate and will have the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why their selected organization deserves additional support. 12 spotlight grants one for each sport will be announced throughout the year.

To keep up to date on the latest happenings, become a fan of Gatorade Player of the Year on Facebook and follow the conversation on Twitter #GatoradePOY. For more on the Gatorade Player of the Year program, including nomination information, a complete list of past winners and the announcement of the Gatorade National Player of the Year, visit http://playeroftheyear.gatorade.com/.

