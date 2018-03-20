AZ State Archives use science, skill to preserve state history

Posted: Updated:
By Ian Schwartz, CBS 5 Wake Up Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Most of us would never put a book in a freezer, but it happens all the time in one state building.

Behind the scenes of the Arizona State Archives, walking the long and industrial corridors, you almost feel like a spy movie was filmed here.

There are specialized rooms, cameras everywhere and security badges needed to get through every door.

“We have about 40 thousand in our photo collection, give or take a few,” said Ted Hale, the deputy director.

[RELATED: Arizona's Family weather blogs]

He said they catalog maps, books, governor's speeches, photographs and even historic murder weapons downtown at the archives building on Madison and 19th avenues.

Technician Ben Hardison spots mold with a black light on a set of old recorder books that came in from Apache County.

He and archivist Carlos Lopez then quarantine the documents like they were zombies so they do not infect or damage other materials that come here from around the state.

Bugs burrowed in old books are frozen in their tracks in the 40-below-zero blast freezer.

“We freeze it and then refreeze it just to make sure everything is dead,” Lopez said.

Restoration techs piece damaged maps together, painting the picture of old towns with rich histories, like Tombstone.

Once a document is deemed safe, it is stored in the stacks at 55 degrees, the ideal temperature to preserve paper.

And there is a lot of it paper in this building, too. About one million linear feet, which is enough paper to stretch all the way from Phoenix to Flagstaff.

[RELATED: Grant aids Arizona project to digitize historic newspapers]

If you want to view all the cool things the state archive has to offer, you can visit them in person at 1901 Madison Avenue in Phoenix.

There are also tons of historic pictures on their website azlibrary.gov.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • AZ State Archives use science, skill to preserve state history

    AZ State Archives use science, skill to preserve state history

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:06 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:06:13 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Most of us would never put a book in a freezer, but it happens all the time in one state building. Behind the scene of the Arizona State Archives, walking the long, industrial corridors, you almost feel like a spy movie was filmed here.  

    More >

    Most of us would never put a book in a freezer, but it happens all the time in one state building. Behind the scene of the Arizona State Archives, walking the long, industrial corridors, you almost feel like a spy movie was filmed here.  

    More >

  • Taste of Tennessee

    Taste of Tennessee

    Taste of Tennessee

    Sunday, March 18 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-03-18 22:07:50 GMT
    Ashlee got the same thing twice at Biscuit Love Gulch, a southern food with a twist. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Ashlee got the same thing twice at Biscuit Love Gulch, a southern food with a twist. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.

    More >

    Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.

    More >

  • Breezy, windy... so what’s the difference?

    Breezy, windy... so what’s the difference?

    Sunday, March 18 2018 5:36 PM EDT2018-03-18 21:36:56 GMT
    It was breezy in Phoenix on Thursday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)It was breezy in Phoenix on Thursday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    It was breezy in Phoenix on Thursday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)It was breezy in Phoenix on Thursday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    The winds were really moving out there in the Valley on Thursday. So was it breezy or windy?

    More >

    The winds were really moving out there in the Valley on Thursday. So was it breezy or windy?

    More >
    •   

Ian SchwartzAn Arizona native, born and raised in Mesa, and graduate of Arizona State University, Ian Schwartz is thrilled to be back in the Valley of the Sun.

Click to learn more about Ian.

Ian Schwartz
Wake Up Meteorologist

After starting his journalism career in Illinois, Ian worked in Albuquerque and later Sacramento. In the field as a reporter, he has covered flash floods, blizzards, tornadoes, wildfires, drought and just about everything the weather can offer. After spending some time reporting, Ian decided to further his education and completed Mississippi State's broadcast meteorology program. Ian loves everything about Arizona weather from winter storms in the north to the monsoon in the south. When Ian isn't giving you the forecast in the morning, you can find him hiking, traveling and exploring everything our great state has to offer. If you have any weather pictures or want to say hi, drop him an email or connect online.

Also online

Hide bio