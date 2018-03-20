Tile 101: How to make your space pop

Are you looking to renovate your kitchen or bathroom, but need some help?

Not sure what kind of backsplash to put up? Have questions about what styles look best?

We teamed up with Justin and Shea Rollins from the Hartford House to find out what’s trending with tile and how you can make your spaces pop!

The design duo says subway tiles will always be classic and will never go out of style, but sometimes they like to spice it up.

“One way we like to make subway tile less boring is by laying them in unique & interesting ways.There are so many patterns you can try,” Shea said.

She also says that vertical, herringbone and even the parquet pattern are popular.

“We’re seeing subway tiles with a lot more texture. They are also a little longer and leaner. The glazed look is popular as are the beveled edge subway tiles. They all are similar looks for those who love subway, but just want a little variation on the traditional,” Shea said.

Grout is also a great way to change up the tile because tile can take on a completely different look depending on the grout you choose. Shea says it doesn’t always have to be white!

“White is elegant, classic and timeless.Try black or dark gray to give tiles an edgier style,” she added.

What about kitchen backsplashes? Justin and Shea love geometric shapes like caption-shaped tile and scallops.

“We’re seeing lots of new fun new shapes and mosaics. Also, lots of bold colors in backsplash tile and fun patterns that almost resemble wallpaper,” Shea said.

As far as bathrooms are concerned, Shea loves using glazed zellige tiles from Morocco.

“They are the tiles you see that have that subtle shimmery nature. They make a great choice for tone on tone showers or even kitchen backsplashes,” she added.

Penny round tiles have also become popular. They’re fun tiles to add to a shower or bathroom floor!

What about flooring? Hardwood and hardwood look-a-likes are still very popular, as well as engineered, wood-look tile.

“Believe it or not, luxury vinyl is the breakout trend for the year. It looks and feels so real, it’s waterproof and has more cushion than wood or tile,” Shea said.

Shea says it’s best to splurge on master bathrooms and spend less on the laundry room and kid’s bathrooms.

