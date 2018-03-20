Phoenix police ID wheelchair-bound man fatally hit by a car

Police have identified a wheelchair-bound man who was struck and killed by a vehicle last week as he tried to cross a Phoenix street. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix police say the victim was 73-year-old George Hatch.

The say the accident occurred about 7:15 p.m. last Friday at 19th Avenue near Sunnydale Avenue.

Police say Hatch was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene to speak with investigators and police say impairment doesn't appear to be a factor.

The name of the driver hasn't been released.

