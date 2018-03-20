Scottsdale Unified could fire embattled superintendent Tuesday

Fuller met with parents and administrators at Desert Mountain High School Monday night for a question-and-answer session that lasted about 90 minutes. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One of the state's largest school districts could officially oust its embattled superintendent Tuesday amid an outcry from parents and an investigation by the Arizona Attorney General.

Two board members, Allyson Beckham and Sandy Kravetz, declined to comment Monday night when asked if they would support a vote to terminate Scottsdale Unified School District superintendent Dr. Denise Birdwell. Birdwell was placed on paid leave last month.

The state's 10th largest school district has been the subject of protests and intense public scrutiny related to allegations of nepotism, conflicts of interest and the way the district awarded school construction contracts.

According to the governing board agenda, board members could vote on whether to terminate Dr. Birdwell and chief operations officer Louis Hartwell, who is also on paid leave. Board members could also decide to offer Birdwell and Hartwell a severance package, according to the documents.

Those decisions will be made during a 3 p.m. closed-door session. The governing board is widely expected to make an announcement during the 5 p.m. public portion of the meeting at Coronado High School (7501 E. Virginia Avenue, Scottsdale).

In an interview, acting superintendent Dr. Amy Fuller said the district needed to revamp the procurement process.

"It has some issues," Fuller said. "That's the first thing we need to do is fix those. Fix the system."

Fuller met with parents and administrators at Desert Mountain High School Monday night for a question-and-answer session that lasted about 90 minutes. It was the first in a series of parent meet-and-greets.

Fuller said she hoped the meetings would encourage parents and teacher to come to her with their concerns and begin to restore public trust in the district.

