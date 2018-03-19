Parents concerned over proposed changes to school schedule in Phoenix

The district is trying to save money on bus drivers. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Some parents of students in a school district in Phoenix are upset about the possible start and end times of the school day.

Creighton School District wants to save money on bus drivers and initially proposed having the school day start at 7 a.m. or 7:20 a.m. But that didn't sit well with mothers like Marissa Boice.

"I would have to have my children go to a different school," she said. "An earlier start time to someone who is an out-of-district parent, I drive 25 to 30 minutes for this dual language program at Biltmore Prep Academy and we couldn't handle (an earlier start time)."

The district seems to have backed off an earlier start time but now there are two proposals that would shorten the school day.

One idea would shorten the school day by 20 minutes, which the district said would mean they would only need 29 bus drivers for the 2018-2019 school year and 26 drivers for the following school years. The other would shorten the school day by 30 minutes, and the district said it would only need 23 drivers for 2018-2019 and 17 for the next few years.

Creighton School District said its current seven-hour-40-minute school day is already longer than most other districts, including the Balsz School District where K-8 has a seven-hour school day. Scottsdale Unified School District has a six-hour-30-minute school day for K-8.

But some parents like Boice don't want a shorter school day.

"This is an even bigger issue, taking education time away from our children," said Boice.

She said it would decrease the number of hours her kids are in school by 90 during the full school year.

"As a parent, that's unacceptable to me," said Boice. "You're cheapening the education for your children. You're not providing what should be a valuable education."

The governing board is scheduled to vote on the proposals on Tuesday.

