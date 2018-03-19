PD: Homeowner shoots armed man refusing to leave in west Phoenix

Police said the homeowner confronted the suspect at his front door and the armed man was shot. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police said a homeowner confronted and shot an armed man who refused to leave his house in west Phoenix.

It happened near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 7 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the homeowner confronted the suspect at his front door and the armed man was shot.

The man was taken to the hospital where he should survive, police said.

Officers said the man was armed with a machete and another type of knife.

Officers are investigating.

