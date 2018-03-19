Man creeping around family home and peering in the windows

By Ashlee DeMartino, 3TV/CBS 5 Weekend Weather Anchor
A peeper is caught on security camera looking into a bedroom window. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A parent’s worst nightmare, a stranger peering into their child’s window in the middle of the night not once, but twice... and it’s all caught on camera.

The family's too spooked by the incident to go on camera but they shared pictures of the guy creeping around their home near 10th Place and Bethany Home Road last year.

The pictures captured the man peering thru a nursery window.

That has neighbor Tim Huizingn is on edge.

"Definitely very disturbing that the individual was not only in one of our neighbor’s yards, but actually was peering through the window" said Tim Huizingn.

Then Monday morning around 3:30 a.m., the same guy was caught on the homeowner's security camera again.

In the video you can see the man come into the frame, he then looks up and spots the security camera which causes him to back up. Seconds later the camera captures just the corner of his shirt as he tries to stay out of view.

The video is alarming to Deborah Davis who lives next door and is a parent herself.

"Well, it's a bit disturbing to know we have someone in the neighborhood who isn't deterred by a camera" said Davis.

Most of the neighbors have dogs, security cameras and alarm systems.

"We have a security system with security cameras and night vision cameras" said Huizingn.

Police also patrol the neighborhood on a regular basis and families are always on the lookout.

"When we notice a strange car or an individual, we send out emails to alert our neighbors" said Huizingn. That's how everyone they know got the pictures and video so they'll now be on alert too.

"I feel safe in the neighborhood and I’m sure they will eventually catch him" said Davis.

The homeowner has filed a police report.

