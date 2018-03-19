First-ever Innings Festival coming to Tempe

Tempe Beach Park is holding the first ever Innings Festival next weekend from March 23 to March 25. (Source: Facebook)

Another music festival is coming to Arizona and it’s just around the corner!

Tempe Beach Park is holding the first ever Innings Festival next weekend from March 23 to March 25.

According to the festival’s website, this festival was made for and inspired by music lovers and those in town to see their favorite baseball teams in spring training. Each festival stage is even named for a spot on the baseball field: the Home Plate Stage, the Right Field Stage and the Left Field Stage.

Tickets are still available online with the option to buy one-day tickets or three-day tickets.

All General Admission tickets include:

An RFID wristband

Over 35 performances

Regional and local restaurants serving vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free food

Access to purchase band and festival merchandise

and more

All VIP tickets include:

Access to the VIP Oasis which features seating, shade and premium restrooms

Complimentary drinks

Express lane at the main entrance

Unlimited in-and-out privileges

and more

All Platinum tickets include:

Access to the Platinum Clubhouse featuring complimentary signature cocktails, craft beer, wine and food by Chef Beau MacMillan

Up close viewing area at the main stage and first come, first-served on-stage viewing at the artist's discretion

Golf-shuttle transportation between stages one and two

Exclusive Innings merchandise gift

and more

Ticket prices range from $89 and up.

On Friday, performers include headliner Queens of the Stone Age, Young the Giant and Mikky Ekko. On Saturday, The Main Squeeze will lead off the day along with CAAMP and the headliner wrapping up the night will be The Avett Brothers. To end the weekend, Sunday performers will include Jake Bugg, Dispatch and finally, Chris Stapleton will end the three-day festival.

To view the full lineup and schedule click here.

In between sets, there will be plenty of food and other vendors to experience. This includes food from El Jefe Tacos, Hoss Doggies, Pokitrition and more. Festival-goers can also experience Apple Pay Happy Hour, a Malibu Rum Beach house and other bars will be available for all three days.

For more information about what to expect at the first-ever Innings Festival, head to their website.

[PDF: Map of Innings Festival]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.