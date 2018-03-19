Corona del Sol girls' Lacrosse team returns

Picture day was special for the Corona del Sol girls' lacrosse team, it's been a while since the varsity squad had the occasion for a group shot; yes, today was special.

After a three-year layoff, this group of girls led by Coach Katie Dirvonas has revitalized the program.

"The last two years we've just been a junior varsity program in the Arizona Girls Lacrosse Association. And this year we moved up to varsity and junior varsity. It's really exciting. We're growing. It’s a big deal for our girls to be in Corona colors for the first time in four years," said Coach Dirvonas.

"I’'ve known a couple of these girls for, like, 10 years, it's awesome to get to play with them for a long time," said Aztecs' midfielder Stephanie Lundine.

The resurgence of the program means so much to this, and future generations of Aztecs' players, not to mention Corona del Sol alumni!

"Last night when we played Desert Vista, one of their coaches was an old Corona player and she was just so excited to see the Corona colors back on the field," said Dirvonas.

The Aztecs are one of many squads that want the sport sanctioned by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

"Absolutely. Everybody wants it to go to the AIA, that’s how we're going to grow the sport in the schools," said Dirvonas.

Dirvonis played at the collegiate level while at Arizona State University and to give back to her girls is her reward.

"I love the girls, I love this team and I'm proud of how far they've come," said Dirvonas.

It's a very young squad with only one junior and one senior, the rest of the squad are all freshmen and sophomores, so they might be taking their lumps now, but they won't be, down the road.

"I'm really excited to see how good we're going to get," said Lundine. "In a couple years, we're going to be in the playoffs and state championships, but right now our focus is our athleticism and stick work."

Down the road, these young players will one day reflect on what they accomplished.

"We started from scratch and we made it and we tried our best," said Lundine.

"We've got a great generation of girls coming up though," said Dirvonas.

