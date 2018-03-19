Ex-Flagstaff police officer who punched woman has been reindicted

Bonar pleaded not guilty to the charges before they were thrown back to the grand jury. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Jeff Bonar was caught on camera punching a woman in the face while trying to arrest her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A now-former Flagstaff who was recorded on cell phone video punching a woman in the face while on the job is facing a new set of charges.

A grand jury re-indicted Jeff Bonar on two counts of aggravated assault back in February.

The original indictment was returned back to the grand jury back in September of 2017 over concerns about probable cause.

In November of 2016, Bonar tried to arrest Marissa Morris on an outstanding warrant while authorities were serving an eviction notice.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Caught on Camera: Flagstaff police officer punches woman (Nov. 16, 2016)]

The cell phone video shows Bonar tried to move Morris and she appears to resist until he punches her in the face.

Authorities later said Morris didn't have a warrant.

Bonar resigned in January of 2017 instead of being fired. The police department said he violated department policies, including using excessive force and not turning on his body camera.

