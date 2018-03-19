BP: Two people in U.S. illegally found in trunk following chase at border

A teen girl and a man were found in the trunk and agents said they were in the country illegally. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Two people suspected of being in the country illegally were found in the trunk after a driver tried to speed away from a border checkpoint, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

Agents said it all started when a Tucson woman in a Nissan Altima drove off from the Interstate 19 checkpoint on Friday afternoon after an agent told her to go to a secondary inspection area.

She was stopped north of Sahuarita and agents searched her car, the Border Patrol said. They said they found a 14-year-old girl and a 30-year-old man in the trunk. Both were from Mexico.

The 23-year-old driver was arrested for human smuggling and the two people in the trunk were detained for immigration violations, the Border Patrol said.

