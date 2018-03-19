ASU using sewage to measure opioid use, abuse

Raw sewage is being shipped from cities around the country to a lab at Arizona State University, as part of an effort to learn more about the opioid epidemic.

"The sewage doesn't lie," said Dr. Rolf Halden, the director of the Center for Environmental Health Engineering at ASU's Biodesign Institute.

A project Halden is overseeing at ASU is analyzing wastewater to learn more about public health.

Dr. Halden has spent his career researching the effects of toxins and pollutants on different parts of the environment.

He says the urban water cycle can be used to diagnose a city and the health of its people.

"It's important to know what the health risks are in a community," Dr. Halden said.

Opioids pose a risk to communities across the country and are being targeted by local and state governments, as well as the Trump White House.

The ASU research aims to provide faster, more reliable data on opioid use.

The lab obtains pooled samples of raw sewage and then identifies concentrations of various opioids, including morphine, codeine, oxycodone, heroin and fentanyl.

Concentrations of opioids are measured and used to estimate the amount of drugs used in an area, the number of drug abusers and even the number of overdoses.

Samples of wastewater are turned into data in near-realtime. The goal is a 24-hour turnaround, from the wastewater treatment plant to analysis at ASU.

"If you simply ask someone about drug use, you're not likely to get an honest answer," Dr. Halden said, referring to self-reporting and other methods currently used to measure drug use.

Relying on self-reporting leads to uncertainty in the data. Privacy concerns and embarrassment play roles in people under-reporting drug use.

"Testing wastewater gets rid of that bias," Dr. Halden said.

"If someone takes it, and excretes it, we can track it," said Adam Gushgari, a Ph.D. candidate at ASU, who is conducting the research on "wastewater-based epidemiology."

The lab is receiving sewage shipments from 200 wastewater treatment plants, and looking for even more to participate.

ASU's contracts prevent the scientists from disclosing which cities are shipping sewage.

The samples arrive on dry ice, in styrofoam and immediately go into testing.

The sewage is pumped through a series of machines and concentrated to detect drugs.

The final step involves a mass spectrometer, which measures the masses of particles and molecules to reveal the kinds and quantities of opioids present.

The usage data can be immediately reported back to local governments and first responders.

"We can inform them that a new dangerous drug has arrived. They can respond by ordering an extra supply of antidotes. This might save lives," Dr. Halden said.

Staff at the lab see their work as important to measure long-term trends as well.

"We can screen constantly, and use the data to figure out what programs are most effective [to combat the epidemic], and implement them across the nation," Gushgari said.

Gushgari says most local governments are "eager" for the real-time data the lab is able to provide, but a few have been resistant.

"There are some people who'd sooner take an approach of ignorance. If you know you have a drug problem, it then becomes incumbent on them to do something, which costs money, time and resource," he said.

The lab has no intention of tracing the opioids back to the source to identify specific users.

"We're not law enforcement officers. We're just trying to save lives," Gushgari said.

The same technology can be used to measure nicotine, caffeine and other drugs.

It was first used years ago by labs in Europe to measure cocaine in lakes and rivers.

"It goes way beyond opioids. Overall, we're determining our health through our behavior. Better understanding what we do on a daily basis will improve overall public health," Dr. Halden said.

