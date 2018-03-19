Grand jury indicts Phoenix man on felony fraud charges

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a state grand jury indicted Daniel Barraza Nevarez on multiple felony counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices, money laundering, forgery and criminal impersonation.

The Attorney General’s Office said these felonies were in a connection with an alleged scam designed to defraud homeowners and lenders.

Nevarez allegedly filed a string of forged quitclaim deeds transferring ownership of at least 18 different homes to himself, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The 18 homes are in different parts of Maricopa County in cities including Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. One of the property deeds Nevarez allegedly transferred to himself is valued at $3.5 million.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Nevarez is accused of contacting home equity lenders to try and take out cash loans on the same properties. However, it is believed he was not able to take out loans on those properties.

