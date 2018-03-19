Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contractPosted: Updated:
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contract
'E-Restaurants' becoming more popular
The sights and sounds of a restaurant kitchen. But this isn't a traditional restaurant. The food can only be ordered online.
Update: Painting company steps up to help Goodyear homeowner
It was last February when 3 On Your Side aired a news report about a Valley homeowner, but since that report, a licensed and legitimate contractor was watching and wanted to do something special for someone he's never met.
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner responds
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.
Phoenix-area homeowner says garage door company took off with $500
Homeowner says after writing check for $500, the garage door company never returned.
3 On Your Side: 2018 Tax Tips
It's that time of year again, tax time!
Phoenix area residents get suspicious solicitation
An East Valley homeowner got suspicious when he found a flyer on his front door advertising attorney services so he called 3 On Your Side.
Alert: Review credit card offers before accepting
Different credit cards offer different perks.
Arizona AG settles with GM for $6.2 Million
About 33,000 Arizona residents who own General Motors vehicles will share up to $6.2 million as part of an ignition switch-related settlement with the automobile company.
Several homeowners say they were duped by fake contractor
One homeowner says she gave fake contractor $16,500.
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can't use.
NTSB sending team to investigate self-driving Uber wreck that killed pedestrian
As the Tempe Police Department on Monday identified by the woman who was hit and killed by an Uber self-driving vehicle, the NTSB said it is sending a team to investigate.
Family friend describes aftermath of girl badly burned in fire pit explosion
"A bunch of dads in the driveway ended up grabbing her and putting her out."
Cirque du Soleil performer plunges to his death during show
A Cirque du Soleil performer died Saturday night after he fell during a performance in Tampa, Florida.
Sheriff: Boy shoots sister in video game controller dispute
The girl was rushed to Le Bonheur's Children's Hospital in Memphis.
Officer charged with DUI after driving backward
A Florida sheriff's lieutenant is charged with driving under the influence after she was spotted driving backward.
Officials euthanize turtle after teacher allegedly fed it a puppy
Authorities have euthanized a snapping turtle after seizing it from an Idaho junior high school science teacher who is currently under investigation for feeding a small puppy to the reptile.
Controversial Trump billboard still looming over Grand Avenue after a year
If you spend any time on Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix, or anywhere nearby, you've seen the controversial billboard of President Trump for 365 days.
Murder suspect arrested attempting to leave Phoenix, police say
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a 39-year-old man accused of murder is behind bars while trying to leave the Phoenix area at a bus station last week.
Sisters remember Canadian woman hit, killed by driver in Fountain Hills
"I haven't really processed this yet."
Sheriff: 3-year-old girl abused by babysitter dies
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.
Police warn of ‘terrifying’ phone scam targeting parents
Police are warning parents about a virtual kidnapping scam that begins with a single phone call.
NTSB sending team to investigate self-driving Uber wreck that killed pedestrian
As the Tempe Police Department on Monday identified by the woman who was hit and killed by an Uber self-driving vehicle, the NTSB said it is sending a team to investigate.
Phoenix area woman helps father & newborn who were denied to fly
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey rolls out school safety package
The proposal from the Republican governor fell flat with Democrats and students who have been protesting school shootings.
DPS IDs man and woman who injured trooper during traffic stop
The Department of Public Safety has identified the two people accused of injuring one of its troopers in the course of a traffic stop in Phoenix early Monday morning.
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.