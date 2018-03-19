Red light waits reduced in Scottsdale thanks to traffic project

The City of Scottsdale is close to finishing a project to help reduce wait times at red lights. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Have you ever dreamed of a day where you didn’t have to spend your commute to work at red light after red light?

The City of Scottsdale is close to finishing a two-year project where they analyzed traffic in hopes of reducing red light waits and commute times in 15 high-traffic corridors.

So far, the technology used has been successful. The City of Scottsdale said some of the successes include:

A 2.2-minute reduction in travel time on a section of Hayden Road between McKellips and Indian Bend roads.

A 19% faster commute along Scottsdale Road between Frank Lloyd Wright and Shea boulevards.

Another section of Scottsdale Road between Pinnacle Peak Road and Frank Lloyd Wright saw travel times drop 12%.

Once analysts were familiar with the traffic patterns in these areas, they created patterns like lagging or leading left-turn arrows to reduce wait times, the City of Scottsdale said. A few of the corridors ended up with moderately longer wait times as a trade-off to create major reductions in other corridors.

“It’s like making a new recipe,” said the City's ITS traffic engineer Leslie Bubke. “You may have one for chocolate cake, but you change up the ingredients from time to time always looking for the best taste.”

Bubke said the project will be finished in May. With the original goal to reduce travel by 10%, the City of Scottsdale said they’re beating the mark.

For more information, you can head to the project’s website and search “traffic signal”.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.