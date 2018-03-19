Scottsdale woman records harassment on cell phone and posts on-line

Scottsdale resident Mckenzie Smalley says it is not unusual to have people honk or even make cat-calls when she is out jogging, so when a man pulled up by her last Tuesday, and started waving, she didn’t think too much about it. “And I was like what’s going on, and he was like come here come here, trying to get me over,” she recalls, “I was like no you can tell me right here do you need something?”

But it didn't take long to feel like something was different, which is why she started recording what happened on her cell phone.

On the recording you can hear the man say, “You have me parking in the street.”

Smalley answers, “you need to stop following me right now….I don't know you, I don't know you.” The emotion is clear on the video as she records “Oh my gosh, he won't leave.” she says to the camera as she's recording, “ I was saying you need to leave me alone, you need to stop following me,” she remembers clearly now almost a week after the incident.

The man seemed undeterred by her protests or the fact it was all being caught on camera. “It didn’t seem to faze him that I was telling him to leave me alone,” Smalley says.

But even more disturbing to her was the fact that none of the people around seemed to notice the frightening scene playing out in front of them, in broad daylight, in Old Town Scottsdale.

She captured her feelings moments after the incident, again on her cell phone, “And the most frustrating thing, I was looking at all the cars going by saying 'help', giving them the eye, and they didn't do anything.“

It's something she still can’t believe as she re-tells the story now, “There was a line of cars behind him and they were just trying to get around him, but I was looking at all these other cars, like help I don’t know this guy. He won’t leave me alone. And no one really did anything."

Smalley was able to run away, and she says she realizes herself how easy it is to tune out our surroundings. “I had my headphones on and I think that's one thing I would change, when I have my headphones on I can’t hear anything. “

But, she has also posted the video of her experience on-line, hoping it will remind all of us. that no matter where or when we can all take small steps to watch out for each other. “If you see someone harassing a girl or a girl going like that do something,” she says on the recording, Adding now, “all one of those cars had to do is drive by and say hey, are you OK?. And I would have no I am not OK, you know. So I just want people looking out for one another. “

Smalley did not file a police report, but she does hope her story will emphasize the fact that harassment is harassment whether it is face to face or honking from a car. And again, she also hopes it will remind all of us to watch out for each other.

