Man convicted in deadly Phoenix drive-by shooting get life in prison

Man convicted in deadly Phoenix drive-by shooting get life in prisonPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home
Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
Man creeping around family home and peering in the windows
Man creeping around family home and peering in the windows
A parent’s worst nightmare, a stranger peering into their child’s window in the middle of the night not once but twice and it’s all catch on camera.More >
A parent’s worst nightmare, a stranger peering into their child’s window in the middle of the night not once but twice and it’s all catch on camera.More >
Officer charged with DUI after driving backward
Officer charged with DUI after driving backward
A Florida sheriff's lieutenant is charged with driving under the influence after she was spotted driving backward.More >
A Florida sheriff's lieutenant is charged with driving under the influence after she was spotted driving backward.More >
PD: Homeowner shoots armed man refusing to leave in west Phoenix
PD: Homeowner shoots armed man refusing to leave in west Phoenix
The man was taken to the hospital where he should survive, police said.More >
The man was taken to the hospital where he should survive, police said.More >
Parents turn in son after he admitted to high school shooting plot
Parents turn in son after he admitted to high school shooting plot
Two Michigan parents turned their son over to authorities after they say he confessed to planning a school shooting.More >
Two Michigan parents turned their son over to authorities after they say he confessed to planning a school shooting.More >
Breaking
Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river
Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >
Kids left home alone while mom vacationed in Florida, police say
Kids left home alone while mom vacationed in Florida, police say
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contract
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contract
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contractMore >
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contractMore >
LA twin receives new liver, other close to death
LA twin receives new liver, other close to death
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >
Family friend describes aftermath of girl badly burned in fire pit explosion
Family friend describes aftermath of girl badly burned in fire pit explosion
"A bunch of dads in the driveway ended up grabbing her and putting her out."More >
"A bunch of dads in the driveway ended up grabbing her and putting her out."More >
Officials euthanize turtle after teacher allegedly fed it a puppy
Officials euthanize turtle after teacher allegedly fed it a puppy
Authorities have euthanized a snapping turtle after seizing it from an Idaho junior high school science teacher who is currently under investigation for feeding a small puppy to the reptile.More >
Authorities have euthanized a snapping turtle after seizing it from an Idaho junior high school science teacher who is currently under investigation for feeding a small puppy to the reptile.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Phoenix area nurse helps stranded dad and newborn
VIDEO: Phoenix area nurse helps stranded dad and newborn
An Ohio man and his newborn daughter got stranded in Phoenix but a nurse he had just met stepped in to help.More >
VIDEO: Man peering into windows is caught on security camera
VIDEO: Man peering into windows is caught on security camera
A peeping tom caught on camera peering into a home near Bethany Home Rd. and 10th St. in Phoenix.More >
VIDEO: Homeowner thought going solar would decrease her energy bill, wrong
VIDEO: Homeowner thought going solar would decrease her energy bill, wrong
A Valley homeowner thought installing solar power to her home would decrease her bills, she thought wrong. 3 On Your Side helped herMore >
Cirque du Soleil performer dies after fall
Cirque du Soleil performer dies after fall
(Source: CNN)More >
VIDEO: First fatal car pedestrian wreck with driverless vehicle
VIDEO: First fatal car pedestrian wreck with driverless vehicle
We are learning new details about the fatal car pedestrian wreck involving a driverless vehicle that happened Sunday. Authorities say 49 year old Elaine Herzberg was killed when she was hit crossing Mill Ave. mid-block.More >
Police respond to Maryland school shooting
Police respond to Maryland school shooting
Great Mills High School student speaks to CNN from inside of the school after a shooting.More >