South Phoenix scrapyard fire sends smoke skyward

Fire crew got the upper hand on the flames about 25 minutes into the firefight. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

The fire was isolated to the packed cars in a scrapyard. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Heavy black smoke was billowing up from the fire that broke out around 1 p.m. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Phoenix fire crews are on scene of a junkyard fire south of the Salt River near 27th Ave. and Broadway.

Heavy black smoke could be seen around 1 p.m. from the industrial area south of the Salt River bottom in the 2400 block or west Broadway.

The fire was burning in a mass of junked cars located in scrapyard and had not spread to any structures.

Phoenix Fire spokesman Capt. Rob McDade said "the fire started in a junked car and was spreading into another scrap pile that contained oils and solvents." McDade said it was difficult to get to the actual fire through the scrap yard packed with junked cars, "we had to pull junk apart to get to the fire itself."

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

