RECIPE: Carbonara Spaghetti

Recipe from: Trattoria D'Amico

The restaurant is taking part in the Fifth Annual Italian Festival this weekend (March 24-25) at Civic Center Mall in Scottsdale. Events tickets are $15 at the door. Click here for more information about the festival.

Ingredients

1 Tbs. butter

1 Tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup of Italian smoked bacon or pancetta cut into small cubes

1 egg

1 1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/2 cup dry white wine

3 Tbs. Parmesan cheese

2 Tbs. Pecorino cheese

1/4 lb. spaghetti

Directions

Put the butter, olive oil, smoked Italian bacon in a medium skillet; cook over medium heat until the bacon turns lightly browned. Add the white wine; mix to cook and allow the wine to evaporate, about 2-3 minutes. Take off of the heat and put aside.

In a separate bowl, beat the egg, the black pepper, the Parmesan and the Pecorino cheeses. Put aside.

Cook the spaghetti according to the package directions; drain and put it in the skillet with the cooked pancetta. Mix it on the fire for a couple of minutes. Take it off of the fire and add egg and cheese mixture. Mix in well, making sure the spaghetti is well-coated.

Serve and enjoy.

Serves one.

