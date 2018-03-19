RECIPE: Carbonara Spaghetti

Recipe from: Trattoria D'Amico

The restaurant is taking part in the Fifth Annual Italian Festival this weekend (March 24-25) at Civic Center Mall in Scottsdale. Events tickets are $15 at the door. Click here for more information about the festival.

Ingredients
1 Tbs. butter 
1 Tbs. extra virgin olive oil 
1/2 cup of Italian smoked bacon or pancetta cut into small cubes
1 egg
1 1/2 tsp. black pepper
1/2 cup dry white wine
3 Tbs. Parmesan cheese
2 Tbs. Pecorino cheese
1/4 lb. spaghetti

Directions
Put the butter, olive oil, smoked Italian bacon in a medium skillet; cook over medium heat until the bacon turns lightly browned. Add the white wine; mix to cook and allow the wine to evaporate, about 2-3 minutes. Take off of the heat and put aside.

In a separate bowl,  beat the egg, the black pepper, the Parmesan and the Pecorino cheeses. Put aside.

Cook the spaghetti according to the package directions; drain and put it in the skillet with the cooked pancetta. Mix it on the fire for a couple of minutes. Take it off of the fire and add egg and cheese mixture. Mix in well, making sure the spaghetti is well-coated.

Serve and enjoy.

Serves one.

