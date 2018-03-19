Caramelized Onion and Goat Cheese Pie & French Deviled Eggs

Focaccia for caramelized onion and goat cheese pie

2 lbs bread flour

3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 package fresh yeast (.06 ounces) or 1 package dry yeast

2 1/2 cups cold water if using fresh yeast or warm if using dry yeast

1/4 cup sugar

2 TBSP salt

Caramelized onions - recipe below

8 ounces crumbled goat cheese or gruyere cheese

In mixing bowl of a kitchen aid, dissolve yeast in water. Add bread flour and olive oil. With dough hook, mix on low speed for 2 minutes. Add salt and sugar. Increase speed to medium and mix for 3 minutes. Place in oiled bowl and turn to coat dough with oil on all sides. Cover with plastic and allow to double in size in refrigerator preferably overnight or for 4 hours.

After 4 hours remove dough and roll out on floured surface to fit in an 18” x 12” pan. Spray pan with pan spray or lightly brush with olive oil. Press dough into pan.

Top with cooled caramelized onions and goat cheese.

Bake in preheated 350 about 20 minutes or until browned all over.

May be served at room temperature or warm. Can be cut into 18 small pieces or 12 large.

Garnish with roasted garlic cloves, prosciutto ham, cooked bacon, thinly sliced Roma tomatoes, kalamata olives or fresh chopped herbs.

May be prepared ahead of time and reheated before service.

Caramelized Onions

2 lbs white, yellow or sweet onions - sliced thinly into half moons

1/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup water

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat oil in large sauté pan over medium heat. Add onions, season with salt and pepper and toss well in pan. Cook until wilted and just starting to lightly color. Add sugar, vinegar and water and stir. Bring onions to low simmer. Allow to simmer for 20 minutes or until most of liquid has evaporated. Taste for seasonings. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

May be prepared 2-3 days ahead and stored in fridge.

French Deviled Eggs

20 fresh eggs, preferably organic

1 cup salt (for boiling only)

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 TBSP white wine vinegar

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup minced fresh chives

Place eggs in pot with 1 cup salt. Cover with water. Bring to rolling boil, reduce heat to low and cook for 9 minutes. After 9 minutes, remove from heat and cool eggs immediately with ice and cold water. When cool, peel eggs and place on paper towels to pat dry.

Slice a sliver of white off both ends of hard boiled egg and then slice in middle. Gently remove yolk from both halves and place egg halves standing up on more paper towels. Gently pulse egg yolks and white pieces from ends in food processor until light and fluffy.

Place pulsed eggs in a bowl. Add vinegar to yields and toss to coat. Add mayonnaise, mustard, chives, light salt and pepper.

Lightly sprinkle salt and pepper over cooked egg whites. Pipe or spoon egg yolk mixture into whites.

Makes approximately 35-40 Deviled eggs and it’s never too many!

May be prepared several hours ahead or day before and covered well in refrigerator.