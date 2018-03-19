Tempe Police: fatal accident involving pedestrian and self-driving car

In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, photo, a group of self-driving Uber vehicles position themselves to take journalists on rides during a media preview at Uber's Advanced Technologies Center in Pittsburgh. (Source: AP file photo)

According to the Tempe Police Department, a pedestrian was killed in an accident involving a self-driving car.

A woman was struck by one of Uber’s self-driving vehicles South of Curry Rd. on Mill Ave. overnight. According to authorities, there was an operator behind the wheel but the vehicle was in autonomous mode at the time of the collision.

The victim was crossing the road outside of the crosswalk when she was hit.

“She was transported to a local area hospital where she passed away from her injuries,” said Tempe police.

[RELATED: Gov. Ducey updates autonomous vehicle executive order]

The accident comes just weeks after Governor Doug Ducey updated his autonomous vehicle executive order where he added updates to require all automated driving systems to follow all federal and state safety standards.

According to officials, Uber is assisting and there is an active investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.