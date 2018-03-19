NTSB sending team to investigate self-driving Uber wreck that killed pedestrian

In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, photo, a group of self-driving Uber vehicles position themselves to take journalists on rides during a media preview at Uber's Advanced Technologies Center in Pittsburgh. (Source: AP file photo)

Rideshare company Uber has suspended its self-driving service in Phoenix and other markets after a pedestrian was killed in an accident involving one of its vehicles overnight in Tempe.

According to Tempe police, a woman was struck by one of Uber’s self-driving vehicles south of Curry Road on Mill Avenue.

Authorities say that there was an operator behind the wheel but the vehicle was in autonomous mode at the time of the collision.

The victim was crossing the road outside of the crosswalk when she was hit.

"She was transported to a local area hospital where she passed away from her injuries," said Tempe police.

The accident comes just weeks after Gov. Doug Ducey updated his autonomous vehicle executive order where he added updates to require all automated driving systems to follow all federal and state safety standards.

The National Transportation Safety Board media relations division tweeted Monday that the agency will be involved in determining what happened.

NTSB sending team to investigate Uber crash in Tempe, Arizona. More to come.

According to officials, Uber is assisting and there is an active investigation.

Uber officials released the following statement:

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident."

An Uber spokesman added that no passengers were in the back seat and one vehicle operator was in the front seat at the time of the accident.

At this time, the rideshare company has suspended their self-driving operations in Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.

