NTSB sending team to investigate self-driving Uber wreck that killed pedestrian

NTSB sending team to investigate self-driving Uber wreck that killed pedestrianPosted: Updated:
Family friend describes aftermath of girl badly burned in fire pit explosion
"A bunch of dads in the driveway ended up grabbing her and putting her out."More >
Sheriff: Boy shoots sister in video game controller dispute
The girl was rushed to Le Bonheur's Children's Hospital in Memphis.More >
Controversial Trump billboard still looming over Grand Avenue after a year
If you spend any time on Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix, or anywhere nearby, you’ve seen the controversial billboard of President Trump for 365 days.More >
Officer charged with DUI after driving backward
A Florida sheriff's lieutenant is charged with driving under the influence after she was spotted driving backward.More >
Sisters remember Canadian woman hit, killed by driver in Fountain Hills
"I haven't really processed this yet."More >
Murder suspect arrested attempting to leave Phoenix, police say
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a 39-year-old man accused of murder is behind bars while trying to leave the Phoenix area at a bus station last week.More >
Mother arrested for DUI after 10-year-old girl calls 911
A woman was arrested on DUI charges after her 10-year-old daughter called 911 and told police the two were in a car accident.More >
Pennsylvania man and teen found in Mexico almost 2 weeks after they went missing
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >
DPS: Suspects hurt trooper during arrest in Phoenix
A trooper was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons after he was injured attempting to arrest two suspects in Phoenix Monday morning.More >
Police warn of ‘terrifying’ phone scam targeting parents
Police are warning parents about a virtual kidnapping scam that begins with a single phone call.More >
Sheriff: 3-year-old girl abused by babysitter dies
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >
VIDEO: 'I feel very raw.' Sisters grieve loss of 3rd triplet in Fountain Hills crash
Two Candian women are grieving their triplet sister, Patti Lou Doornbos, was hit and killed by a driver in Fountain Hills while Doornbos and her husband were on holiday in Arizona last week. The two remaining sisters are coming here to make arrangements for their brother-in-law, the only one of the four pedestrians hit, to go home. Full story @ https://goo.gl/KycSPR.More >
RAW VIDEO: Woman accuses film star Steven Seagal of rape
A once-aspiring actress has alleged Steven Seagal raped her at a wrap party for the film "On Deadly Ground," claiming he undressed her and assaulted her on his bed while she focused on a photo of Seagal's wife on the nightstand. [FULL STORY]More >
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5. [Opioid crisis in Arizona]More >
RAW VIDEO: Austin police believe a 'serial bomber' is on the loose
Austin police just confirmed what residents have feared for weeks -- a suspected serial bomber is on the loose. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Father and daughter burned in Phoenix home fire
An 8-year-old girl is in a medically-induced coma after suffering severe burns from a fire pit explosion in Phoenix. Neighbors are now rallying together to help raise money to help the family get through this rough time.More >
VIDEO: Controversial Trump billboard still looming over Grand Avenue after a year
If you spend any time on Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix, or anywhere nearby, you’ve seen the controversial billboard of President Trump for 365 days.More >
VIDEO: Trooper assaulted during Phoenix arrest
A trooper was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons after he was injured attempting to arrest two suspects in Phoenix Monday morning.More >
VIDEO: Sisters remember Canadian woman hit, killed by driver in Fountain Hills
The two sisters of a woman killed by a driver in Fountain Hills spoke about their loss for the first time.More >
Cirque du Soleil performer dies after fall
(Source: CNN)More >
VIDEO: Slight heat wave brings rain chances to the Phoenix area
A slight heat wave is bringing a chance for rain in the Phoenix area at the end of this week.More >
