Tapping therapy empowering patients

Dr. Lamadrid says this works by targeting the stomach channel. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Tapping therapy, also known as emotional freedom technique, is a take-off of Chinese acupuncture, targeting specific points on the body to help patients address both emotional and physical stressors.

Dr. Ed Lamadrid explains the basic premise for tapping is to understand that any type of negative emotion like stress, anxiety, or depression, is due to either blockages or imbalances in our energy system.

Before tapping therapy will be successful, patients need to establish what, specifically, is causing them stress.

This becomes their "set-up statement" and is what they will repeat as they tap. This can be something like, "I feel nervous when I talk to my boss."

Once that is established, patients begin tapping in this specific order:

Sides of the hands Inner eyebrow Outer eyebrow Below the eyes Under the nose/above the lip Under the lip/above the chin Below the collarbone Under the arms at the nipple line (one side at a time) Top of the head

While you are tapping each point, repeat your statement three times. This allows for 7-10 taps per point.

Dr. Lamadrid says this works by targeting the stomach channel. Stress and anxiety typically manifest themselves in the form of digestive upset, so that explains the correlation.

Tapping can be used to treat other conditions as well, including phobias, depression, even PTSD and chronic pain. After you complete the sequence, reevaluate your level and repeat until your stress is below a three.

For more information on tapping, you can contact Dr. Lamadrid at edlamadrid.com

