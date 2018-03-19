As Seen on GMAZ: Monday, March 19

Motivational Monday: Trufusion

Barefoot Bootcamp class delivered by Amanda Ware, Director of Fitness, heated fitness class, 95 Degrees with 45% humidity.

Open House Monday, March 19 - Sunday, March 25

Each night we'll be hosting a FREE event. Bring your friends and family to see what TruFusion is all about.

Monday, March 19th 5:30 pm - 6:45 pm: Human Performance for Athletes

Featuring Kathleen Roberts, a master yoga instructor who works with professional baseball players to enhance their posture and flexibility, deeper ranges of motion, and overall flow of energy.

Tuesday, March 20th 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm: TruTribe Networking Meet and Greet

Meet Mark Dedeaux, one of TruFusion's owners and yoga instructors. Hear Mark's story about his fitness and wellness journey, transitioning from the corporate world to a life of fitness, yoga, and wellness.

Wednesday, March 21st 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm: Tru Hot Pilates with the Caddy Girls

Amanda Ware, our Director of Fitness, will lead you through a high energy class which combines core-building pilates exercises, high-intensity training, and cardio in our heated Sweat Room.

Thursday, March 22nd 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm: College Night Kettle Booty

Join Lawrence Fernandez as he teaches Kettle Booty. There will be a live DJ to keep the beat and your booty bumping the entire class. Happy hour with DJ to follow. Bonus points for wearing your favorite team shirt!

Friday, March 23rd, 5:00pm-7:15pm: Kettlebell & Sound Healing Meditation

The strength, mobility, and endurance of kettlebell are paired with the restorative nature of sound healing meditation in this workshop. You'll start with a 60-minute kettlebell class led by, Lawrence Fernandez. Next, Kim Balzan will teach a 60-minute guided meditative practice while being submerged in healing sound.

Saturday, March 24th, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm: Baptiste Yoga Workshop

Join Brian Thomas and Mallory Fox, our two nationally certified Baptiste instructors for this fun and inspirational workshop that will teach you the fundamentals of Baptiste style yoga including postures, asana, meditation, and inquiry.

Sunday, March 25th, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm: Ryde & Restore

Sunday Funday is in full swing in the Ryde room! Jump on your bike from 4:00 pm - 4:45 pm and get ready to go for a music pumping cycling experience led by instructor Paul Haizlip. Followed from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm with Lawrence Fernandez's led Tru Yin class. Gaining balance and control while moving through poses that will enhance your flexibility and uplift you.

For more information: www.TruFusionScottsdale.com

TruFusion Scottsdale

14202 N. Scottsdale Rd., Ste 114, Scottsdale AZ 85254,

Phone: 480-912-2412

Queen of Clean: Red stains - Kool Aid, Red Wine, Salsa, even blood

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

Home Buying Boot Camp

If you're a first-time home buyer, this free boot camp is for you! It's called First-Time Homebuyer Bootcamp and it's designed to help people learn the ropes of the buying process before they start their home search. And, it's free! (30% of all homebuyers in 2017 were first-timers, according to the National Association of Realtors.) The next free bootcamp will take place March, Saturday, 24th.



While the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates a few times this year, rates are currently still low enough for first-timers to save money. We share tips to help buyers compete in this very competitive, low inventory market, and provide info on Down Payment Assistance options to help with closing costs.

4 Points of Knowledge people will walk away with from the free bootcamp:

1. It's going to be a tight spring selling season. Inventory is low (just 17,357 active listings as of right now). Rising interest rates are motivating people to want to buy. So, it's a seller's market and you need to be prepared to succeed as a buyer. How?

2. Don't stop at prequalification. Get pre-approved so you look stronger as a buyer when your offer is competing against other offers. This will help you know your true price range, so you don't waste time shopping for a home you may not be able to afford.

3. There are down payment assistance programs that can help you buy, whether your credit is stellar or not. These programs are designed for people of all incomes, even those who make up to $92,000.

4. A new feature available (just announced locally this week) is "lock, then shop." Some lenders are letting buyers lock in a mortgage rate, then giving them up 120 days to find their home, opposite of the way it's always been done. Since the Fed is expected to raise interest rates 3 times this year, that helps people lock while the rates are lower.

Our Bootcamp motto is: "Get fit. Get financed. Get moving."

To learn more and locations of the Boot Camp event visit: www.azhomebuyerbootcamp.com

Human Nature

They've become known around the globe for their distinctive harmonies and their hit show JUKEBOX can be seen nightly at The Venetian in Las Vegas. They have a new PBS special filmed at The Venetian but this week they are in Phoenix for two shows one in Wickenburg tonight, and one at the Mesa Arts Center tomorrow night.

March 19, 2018 at 7:30 pm

Wickenburg, AZ - Del E Webb PAC Center

March 20, 2018 at 7:30 pm

Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center / Ikeda Theatre

For tickets and information visit: www.humannaturelive.com and Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/humannatureband

Easter Gifts for Kids

Fun and unique Easter finds to fill the baskets this year, without all the sugary candy.

I Sew Jo- local Etsy shop with adorable personalized finds, including Easter treat bags, Embroidered bunny bags and more. https://www.etsy.com/shop/isewjo

The Story Egg- A fun family activity to teach kids about the true meaning of Easter. https://starfromafar.com/pages/about-easter-story-egg

Itzy Ritzy- fun and adorable baby finds like cute and colorful silicone teethers and the brand-new Milk Boss. www.itzyritzy.com

Estella- Luxury baby line of clothing and toys, all made using organic materials. The cute knit baby bunny gift set is a great Easter gift, https://estella-nyc.com/collections/baby-gifts/products/organic-bunny-baby-gift-set

Rose and Rex- Online toy boutique that encourages imaginative play. The wooden push bunny toy is a great Easter basket addition. https://www.roseandrex.com/search?q=bunny

Avry Couture Creations- another unique local Esty shop with a massive following. Custom headpieces for little girls, including stylish bunny ears. http://www.avrycouturecreations.etsy.com/

KidsShoes.com, Born Bunny Shoes- the bunny shoe is the perfect addition to an Easter basket for that final touch on a special Easter dress.

Peter Rabbit- Secret Garden display by CreataDream- adorable garden displays to let kids use their imagination. https://creatadream.com/

Fifth Annual Italian Festival

Live music, delicious Italian food and wine, musical performances, authentic Italian crafts and more the fifth annual Italian festival celebrates all thing Italian. Hosted by the Italian Association of Arizona, a local 501c (3) non-profit, this two-day event will entertain and delight guests. The festival will take place on Saturday, March 24 and Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the Civic Center Mall in Scottsdale.

This year's event will feature demonstrations by renowned Italian DJ and food evangelist Don Pasta, performances by the AIRES Quartet a group of four young musicians who play the accordion and seek to expand the popularity of the instrument and Pietro Rainone a solo musician who plays classic Neapolitan music all visiting Phoenix from Italy for the festival. Some of the best Italian food the Valley has to offer gelato, pizza, hand-made meatballs, sausages, pasta, wine and other delicacies. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go toward St. Vincent de Paul, an organization that helps feed, clothe, house and heal those in need in Arizona.

Tickets - $10 pre-sale and $15 at the door. Children under 12 are free

Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 25, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Civic Center Mall

3939 N Drinkwater Blvd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

For more information: www.italianfestivalaz.com/ or www.italianassociation.org/ for event details.

