Supreme Court won't upend Arizona licenses for immigrants

But the calls for a fix stand in contrast with the lack of momentum for any progress in Washington, with little likelihood of that changing in the near future. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Supreme Court is rejecting Arizona's plea to stop issuing driver's licenses to young immigrants known as "Dreamers" who are protected from deportation.

The justices did not comment Monday in leaving in place an appeals' court decision in favor of the immigrants who sought licenses.

[RELATED: Arizona high court to consider in-state tuition for DREAMers]

About 20,000 young immigrants in Arizona are protected from deportation under a 2012 program started by the Obama administration. The Trump administration is trying to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program but has been blocked by federal courts.

[PREVIOUS STORY: Dreamer pushed back against AZ effort to deny 'dreamers' driver's licenses]

The high court recently turned down an administration request to take on the DACA controversy.

Arizona sought to prevent DACA-protected immigrants from getting licenses. Then-Gov. Jan Brewer cited a desire to reduce the risk of licenses being used to improperly access public benefits.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.