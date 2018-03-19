Glendale crews battle vacant building, vehicle fires

Firefighters with the Glendale Fire Department were able to contain two fires that occurred in the same area Monday morning.

The incidents, which were a vehicle fire and a first-alarm building fire took place near the area of 60th and Glendale avenues.

Glendale fire crews were able to contain the vehicle fire. The car was a total loss.

Then firefighters battled a first-alarm fire that occurred at a vacant apartment building.

According to Glendale fire, two out of the three vacant apartment units had fire and smoke inside.

Glendale firefighters were able to contain the vacant apartment fire before it spread to a nearby market.

Right now, the westbound lanes of Glendale Avenue are closed near 60th Avenue due to the vacant building fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fires is unknown at this time.

