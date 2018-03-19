DPS: Suspects hurt trooper during arrest in Phoenix

A trooper was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons after he was injured attempting to arrest two suspects in Phoenix Monday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A trooper was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons after he was injured attempting to arrest two suspects in Phoenix Monday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, It began initially as a stop for a registration issue around 1:30 a.m. near 27th and Virginia avenues.

When the trooper discovered the male passenger had a felony warrant, he attempted to detain the man.

With one cuff around the suspect's wrist, the man began to resist and assaulted the officer, DPS said. That is when the female driver exited the vehicle and jumped on top of the trooper.

Several additional troopers and officers responded to the scene but both suspects fled before their arrival.

A perimeter was set up around the area, with the primary focus at a gas station.

Authorities quickly arrested the two suspects. Two additional suspects were arrested by DPS but their relationship to the crime is unknown at this time.

The trooper suffered a bump on his head and his clothes were torn but he is expected to be OK. He was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

The two suspects face several charges.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.