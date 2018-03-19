Murder suspect arrested attempting to leave Phoenix, police say

Sgt. Jonathan Howard said officers responded to an apartment near 20th Avenue and Indian School Road in reference to a death. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a 39-year-old man accused of murder is behind bars while trying to leave the Phoenix area at a bus station last week.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard said officers responded to an apartment near 20th Avenue and Indian School Road in reference to a death on March 15.

Phoenix police discovered 66-year-old Gilbert Allard deceased inside an apartment with obvious signs of trauma.

Howard said detectives identified the suspect as 39-year-old Joshua Leonard after witness interviews and evidence gathered at the scene.

Detectives located Leonard at a bus station attempting to leave Phoenix on March 18. He was arrested without incident.

Howard said Leonard made statements implicating himself in the homicide.

Detectives also learned that the two recently met and their relationship was reportedly based on illegal drug use.

Leonard was booked for one count of first-degree murder.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.