Man hospitalized after Scottsdale motorcycle crash

Man hospitalized after Scottsdale motorcycle crashPosted: Updated:
-
Family friend describes aftermath of girl badly burned in fire pit explosion
"A bunch of dads in the driveway ended up grabbing her and putting her out."More >
Mother arrested for DUI after 10-year-old girl calls 911
A woman was arrested on DUI charges after her 10-year-old daughter called 911 and told police the two were in a car accident.More >
Pennsylvania man and teen found in Mexico almost 2 weeks after they went missing
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >
Controversial Trump billboard still looming over Grand Avenue after a year
If you spend any time on Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix, or anywhere nearby, you’ve seen the controversial billboard of President Trump for 365 days.More >
Family: Teen dies after sinus infection travels to his brain
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
Tempe PD: 2 found dead in a 'hoarder' house
Tempe police are investigating after two people were found dead inside what police called a 'hoarder' house Saturday morning.More >
PD: Man shoots another man during robbery, steals a car before crashing in Phoenix
Police said no one was seriously hurt during the suspect's crime spree.More >
Bombings reported in Austin just days after three others shook city
The latest explosion comes less than a week after police said three package explosions that happened over 10 days were connected.More >
New trend in engagement rings: diamond embedded in finger
There's a new trend in engagement rings. Instead of a diamond ring around your finger, a diamond is embedded IN your finger.More >
Sisters remember Canadian woman hit, killed by driver in Fountain Hills
"I haven't really processed this yet."More >
Hero who saved hundreds on 9/11 dies of cancer at age 45
After terrorists struck on September 11, 2001, a New York ferry captain helped evacuate hundreds of people. He died on Friday, one of the thousands of victims of cancer linked to the 9/11 attack.More >
VIDEO: Father and daughter burned in Phoenix home fire
An 8-year-old girl is in a medically-induced coma after suffering severe burns from a fire pit explosion in Phoenix. Neighbors are now rallying together to help raise money to help the family get through this rough time.More >
VIDEO: Controversial Trump billboard still looming over Grand Avenue after a year
If you spend any time on Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix, or anywhere nearby, you’ve seen the controversial billboard of President Trump for 365 days.More >
VIDEO: Suspect in custody following shooting in Phoenix
A man is sitting in jail Sunday night after leading cops on a crime spree that started with a shooting and ended with a car crash and left several people hurt.More >
VIDEO: Warm-up starts this week for Phoenix area
VIDEO: Warm-up starts this week for Phoenix areaThe Valley will enjoy high temperatures in the 70s one last time this week before jumping into the 80s.More >
VIDEO: Two people found dead in Tempe 'hoarder house'
Tempe police are investigating after two people were found dead inside what police called a 'hoarder' house Saturday morning.More >
Bombings reported in Austin just days after three others shook city
Police Chief: Obvious an explosion has taken place here (Source: KEYE)More >