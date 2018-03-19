Man hospitalized after Scottsdale motorcycle crash

A man is in the hospital Sunday night after a serious motorcycle accident in Scottsdale, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. (Source: AP Images)

A man is in the hospital Sunday night after a serious motorcycle accident in Scottsdale, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of Cave Creek and Pima roads.

MCSO said a male rider was transported with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.

They did not release any additional information.

The intersection was restricted while authorities investigated the crash.

