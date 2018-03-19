Fire crews do 'eggcellent' job putting out egg-hauling semi fire near Black Canyon City

Southbound Interstate 17 was closed for several hours due to a semi-truck that caught fire late Sunday night near Black Canyon City. (Source: Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical)

Southbound Interstate 17 was closed for several hours due to a semi-truck that caught fire late Sunday night near Black Canyon City.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a tractor trailer's wheels caught fire on southbound I-17 at milepost 243, which is near Black Canyon City.

The back end of the trailer engulfed in flames and as crews fought the flames, both lanes had to be shut down.

Traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Black Canyon City.

Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical said the semi was hauling eggs and the crew did an "eggcellent" job saving the tractor portion of the truck.

After crews extinguished the flames, the left traffic lane was reopened but the right lane was left closed for an extended period of time.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

UPDATE: I-17 SB near Rock Springs and MP 243: The left has reopened after a vehicle fire. The right lane will remain closed for an extended period. #AzTraffic https://t.co/QjddKo8dm8 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 19, 2018

I-17 SB near Rock Springs and MP 243: Southbound lanes closed for semi trailer fire. #AzTraffic pic.twitter.com/8Z7fuQtA8x — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 19, 2018

Our crews are still on scene of a semi truck hauling eggs that was on fire. I-17 SB is still closed at MP 244, traffic is being rerouted through BCC. Our crews did an eggcellent job ?? saving the tractor portion of the truck. pic.twitter.com/hOEoRyQqxC — Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) March 19, 2018

SB I-17 is closed at MP 244. Our crews are on scene working a large vehicle fire. Expect delays and drive safely. — Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) March 19, 2018

