Family friend describes aftermath of girl badly burned in fire pit explosion

Katie Pena has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise cash to help out Isabella and her family. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Neighbors were gathering for a barbeque when some kind of flammable liquid placed near a fire pit exploded. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Isabella suffered burns on more than 50 percent of her body. (Source: GoFundMe)

A north Phoenix 8-year-old girl is in a medically induced coma after suffering severe burns to her body in an explosion.

The explosion happened around 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Neighbors were gathering for a barbeque when some kind of flammable liquid placed near a fire pit exploded.

[ORIGINAL STORY: 8-year-old girl, dad severely burned in fire in north Phoenix]

Isabella was burned on more than 50 percent of her body. Firefighters rushed her and her father to the hospital for burns. Katie Pena, a family friend, heard the explosion and saw the aftermath.

"A bunch of dads in the driveway ended up grabbing her and putting her out and her brother grabbed the hose and put water on her," Pena said.

She was conscious during it all.

"She actually asked how many days of school we thought she might have to miss but that tells you what kind of kid she is," Pena said.

The burns were mostly on their lower bodies. Pena is still trying to process it all.

"Unbelievable, first it was, what just happened because it happened so quickly. It was more disbelief than anything else," Pena said.

Pena has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise cash to help out Isabella and her family.

"Every little bit helps. They’re always willing to help other people so it's time to give back," said Pena.

The explosion is still under investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.