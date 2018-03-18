Sisters remember Canadian woman hit, killed by driver in Fountain Hills

They are struggling to deal with the sudden loss of their sibling while she was on a short vacation. (Source: CBC Calgary)





The two sisters of a woman killed by a driver in Fountain Hills spoke about their loss.

"I haven't really processed this yet. But I know we will have many stages to go through," said Rhonda Francis, sister of Patti Lou Doornbos.

Doornbos was one of four people who was hit by Alex Bashaw near Fountain Hills' iconic fountain on Tuesday morning, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. Doornbos died at the scene.

She was one in a close-knit set of triplets. The sisters say they did everything together from childhood into their adult years.

"She lived life. No, it's hard. She was an example to everyone on how to live life to the fullest," said Terri Dutka, Patti Lou's other sister.

They are struggling to deal with the sudden loss of their sibling while she was on a short vacation.

"I feel very raw. I feel very alone, even though I have my, even though I have Rhonda," said Dutka.

Her husband, Ronald Doornbos, has undergone multiple surgeries and is in the intensive care unit.

"But you know I'm sure I'm gonna feel a lot of anger here. But right now we have to be strong for Ron. We want to be sure that we can get him home," Francis said.

Family members say he is still in a coma.

The other two victims, Karen and Robert Bonta, were killed.

MCSO said charges are pending against Bashaw.

Francis and Dutka said they will be traveling to Arizona from Calgary in the coming days.

