Unique Easter gifts to fill the baskets this year

We've put together a list of some online shops that offer great Easter gift options for kids ranging in age from infant to young child.

These fun and unique Easter gifts will fill the baskets without all that sugary candy.

[RELATED: Valley woman hopes to collect 500 Easter baskets for sick kids]

I Sew Jo - A local Etsy shop with adorable personalized finds, including Easter treat bags and embroidered bunny bags and more.

- A local Etsy shop with adorable personalized finds, including Easter treat bags and embroidered bunny bags and more. The Story Egg - A fun family activity to teach kids about the true meaning of Easter.

- A fun family activity to teach kids about the true meaning of Easter. Itzy Ritzy - Fun and adorable baby finds like cute and colorful silicone teethers and the brand new Milk Boss.

- Fun and adorable baby finds like cute and colorful silicone teethers and the brand new Milk Boss. Estella - Luxury baby line of clothing and toys, all made using organic materials. The cute knit baby bunny gift set is a great Easter gift.

- Luxury baby line of clothing and toys, all made using organic materials. The cute knit baby bunny gift set is a great Easter gift. Rose and Rex - Online toy boutique that encourages imaginative play. The wooden push bunny toy is a great Easter basket addition.

- Online toy boutique that encourages imaginative play. The wooden push bunny toy is a great Easter basket addition. Avry Couture Creations - Another unique local Etsy shop with a massive following. There are custom headpieces for little girls, including stylish bunny ears.

- Another unique local Etsy shop with a massive following. There are custom headpieces for little girls, including stylish bunny ears. KidsShoes.com - The bunny shoe is the perfect addition to an Easter basket for that final tough on a special Easter dress.

- The bunny shoe is the perfect addition to an Easter basket for that final tough on a special Easter dress. Peter Rabbit Secret Garden by CreataDream - Adorable garden displays to let kids use their imagination.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.