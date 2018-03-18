Unique Easter gifts to fill the baskets this year

Unique Easter gifts to fill the baskets this yearPosted: Updated:
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Father and daughter burned in Phoenix home fire
VIDEO: Father and daughter burned in Phoenix home fire
An 8-year-old girl is in a medically-induced coma after suffering severe burns from a fire pit explosion in Phoenix. Neighbors are now rallying together to help raise money to help the family get through this rough time.More >
VIDEO: Controversial Trump billboard still looming over Grand Avenue after a year
VIDEO: Controversial Trump billboard still looming over Grand Avenue after a year
If you spend any time on Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix, or anywhere nearby, you’ve seen the controversial billboard of President Trump for 365 days.More >
If you spend any time on Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix, or anywhere nearby, you’ve seen the controversial billboard of President Trump for 365 days.More >
VIDEO: Trooper assaulted during Phoenix arrest
VIDEO: Trooper assaulted during Phoenix arrest
A trooper was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons after he was injured attempting to arrest two suspects in Phoenix Monday morning.More >
A trooper was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons after he was injured attempting to arrest two suspects in Phoenix Monday morning.More >
VIDEO: Sisters remember Canadian woman hit, killed by driver in Fountain Hills
VIDEO: Sisters remember Canadian woman hit, killed by driver in Fountain Hills
The two sisters of a woman killed by a driver in Fountain Hills spoke about their loss for the first time.More >
The two sisters of a woman killed by a driver in Fountain Hills spoke about their loss for the first time.More >
Cirque du Soleil performer dies after fall
Cirque du Soleil performer dies after fall
(Source: CNN)More >
VIDEO: Slight heat wave brings rain chances to the Phoenix area
VIDEO: Slight heat wave brings rain chances to the Phoenix area
A slight heat wave is bringing a chance for rain in the Phoenix area at the end of this week.More >
A slight heat wave is bringing a chance for rain in the Phoenix area at the end of this week.More >