Mountain snow, cooler temps move into Arizona Sunday

Arizona's Family Weather Blog
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.
Spring has sprung, or has it?
Welcome to spring! March 1 marks the transition to warmer weather in Arizona. There's also another start to spring, meteorologist April Warnecke explains.
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona. Our lack of monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions.
Are Palm trees native to Arizona?
Are palm trees native to Arizona? There's a small batch of trees in the middle of nowhere that raises the question.
Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland
It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season.
It’s time to play ball! (and eat up!)
It's opening weekend of spring training in the Valley and the weather is a little chilly. But that doesn't stop the diehard fans from heading to the games.
The best time to photograph Salt River wild horses
If you haven't checked out the beautiful Salt River horses, you are missing out! The beautiful wild horses can been seen at a few spots along the Salt and Verde Rivers. One great spot is Phon D Sutton Recreation Site. But when is the best time to see the wild horses and maybe take some pictures?
Is the sun getting cooler?
Is the sun getting cooler? That's a question a lot of researchers are asking and much of the evidence indicates the sun will get at least 7 percent cooler by 2050.
5 Instagram accounts to follow for Arizona beauty
There are about 800 million Instagram accounts out there showing pictures of everything under the sun - and even beyond. But if you live in Arizona and the Valley of the Sun, here's a few Instagram accounts I think you may dig!
My coworker's lemons are huge
He has around 50 lemons on his tree and about 15 of them are jumbo sized.
Valentine’s climatology – Love is in the air!
Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures.
8-year-old girl, dad severely burned in fire in north Phoenix
An 8-year-old girl and her father suffered severe burns in a fire Saturday.
Tempe PD: 2 found dead in a 'hoarder' house
Tempe police are investigating after two people were found dead inside what police called a 'hoarder' house Saturday morning.
Mother arrested for DUI after 10-year-old girl calls 911
A woman was arrested on DUI charges after her 10-year-old daughter called 911 and told police the two were in a car accident.
Maricopa Mugs: March Arrest Photos Volume 3
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.
Controversial Trump billboard still looming over Grand Avenue after a year
If you spend any time on Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix, or anywhere nearby, you've seen the controversial billboard of President Trump for 365 days.
Dirty Dining March 16: Phoenix restaurants hit with multiple health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
Family: Woman kills herself after killing teen granddaughter with cerebral palsy
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.
New trend in engagement rings: diamond embedded in finger
There's a new trend in engagement rings. Instead of a diamond ring around your finger, a diamond is embedded IN your finger.
DPS: 1 driver dead, another injured after wrong-way crash on Loop 202
A fatal wrong-way crash involving two vehicles closed westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain on the border of Tempe and Mesa on Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
All lanes open after motorcycle crash caused huge backup on I-17
It's been a frustrating day for drivers headed north on I-17, as they faced more than an hour delay stuck in traffic. At one point, traffic was backed up for 8 miles, with a 75-minute delay.
Police looking for suspect who robbed Fry's Electronics, threatened employee with knife
Phoenix police are asking for help catching a man who robbed a Fry's Electronics on Feb. 11.
VIDEO: Controversial Trump billboard still looming over Grand Avenue after a year
If you spend any time on Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix, or anywhere nearby, you've seen the controversial billboard of President Trump for 365 days.
Father and daughter burned in Phoenix home fire
An 8-year-old girl and her father both rushed to hospital after they were burned in a backyard fire in north Phoenix.
VIDEO: Two people found dead in Tempe 'hoarder house'
Tempe police are investigating after two people were found dead inside what police called a 'hoarder' house Saturday morning.
VIDEO: 1 driver dead, another injured after wrong-way crash on Loop 202 in Mesa
A fatal wrong-way crash involving two vehicles closed westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain in Mesa Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Dirty Dining: Phoenix restaurants hit with multiple health code violations
Flies in a prep area. Moldy cheese. Not all Valley restaurants keep a clean kitchen. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining report.
VIDEO: Lina flies with the Blue Angels
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the 2018 Luke Days Air Show at Luke Air Force Base on Saturday March 17 and Sunday March 18. Lina DeFlorias took a wild ride in one of the jets.
