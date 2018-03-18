Mountain snow, cooler temps move into Arizona Sunday

Snow showers, clouds, breezy winds and cooler temperatures are moving into Arizona Sunday with the passage of a winter storm.

This trough is dragging a cold front through the state from west to east, but precipitation should be wrapped up by this afternoon. Snow levels Sunday morning ranged from 4000 to 5000 feet, with several inches of snow on the ground above 5000 feet.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday morning, the National Weather Service office in Bellemont received 3 inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 12 p.m. Sunday for the Kaibab and Coconino Plateaus, Western Mogollon Rim and Grand Canyon. Expect snowy and icy roads.

The Valley looks to be staying dry, but winds are breezy Sunday morning and skies are partly to mostly cloudy.

Winds are stronger in northeast Arizona and the White Mountains, so there is a Wind Advisory in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday for westerly wind gusts of up to 45 mph.

This storm is ushering some cooler air, so daytime highs should be nearly 10 degrees below normal. Look for an afternoon high in Phoenix of 68 degrees Sunday.

High pressure builds back into the region Monday through Wednesday, for mostly to partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Phoenix will see highs in the mid 70s Monday, the low 80s Tuesday and the mid 80s Wednesday.

Forecast models indicate another Pacific storm will impact Arizona for Wednesday night through Thursday. The Valley has a 20 percent chance of showers for Thursday.

