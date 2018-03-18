PD: 1 man shot in a Phoenix park

Phoenix police are investigating after one man was shot in a park Sunday morning.

According to Capt. Larry Subervi with Phoenix Fire Department, one man was shot in the forearm in a park near 12th Street and Bell Road.

Subervi said the man is stable and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information was immediately available.

