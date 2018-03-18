PD: 1 man shot in a Phoenix park

PD: 1 man shot in a Phoenix parkPosted: Updated:
8-year-old girl, dad severely burned in fire in north Phoenix
An 8-year-old girl and her father suffered severe burns in a fire Saturday.More >
Mother arrested for DUI after 10-year-old girl calls 911
A woman was arrested on DUI charges after her 10-year-old daughter called 911 and told police the two were in a car accident.More >
Maricopa Mugs: March Arrest Photos Volume 3
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Controversial Trump billboard still looming over Grand Avenue after a year
If you spend any time on Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix, or anywhere nearby, you’ve seen the controversial billboard of President Trump for 365 days.More >
Dirty Dining March 16: Phoenix restaurants hit with multiple health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
Tempe PD: 2 found dead in a 'hoarder' house
Tempe police are investigating after two people were found dead inside what police called a 'hoarder' house Saturday morning.More >
Family: Woman kills herself after killing teen granddaughter with cerebral palsy
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >
New trend in engagement rings: diamond embedded in finger
There's a new trend in engagement rings. Instead of a diamond ring around your finger, a diamond is embedded IN your finger.More >
DPS: 1 driver dead, another injured after wrong-way crash on Loop 202
A fatal wrong-way crash involving two vehicles closed westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain on the border of Tempe and Mesa on Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Police looking for suspect who robbed Fry's Electronics, threatened employee with knife
Phoenix police are asking for help catching a man who robbed a Fry’s Electronics on Feb. 11.More >
All lanes open after motorcycle crash caused huge backup on I-17
It's been a frustrating day for drivers headed north on I-17, as they faced more than an hour delay stuck in traffic. At one point, traffic was backed up for 8 miles, with a 75-minute delay.More >
VIDEO: Controversial Trump billboard still looming over Grand Avenue after a year
If you spend any time on Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix, or anywhere nearby, you’ve seen the controversial billboard of President Trump for 365 days.More >
Slight cool down ahead on Sunday
A slight cooldown is headed our way Sunday. Ashley DeMartino has the forecast.More >
Father and daughter burned in Phoenix home fire
An 8-year-old girl and her father both rushed to hospital after they were burned in a backyard fire in north Phoenix.More >
VIDEO: 1 driver dead, another injured after wrong-way crash on Loop 202 in Mesa
A fatal wrong-way crash involving two vehicles closed westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain in Mesa Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
VIDEO: Two people found dead in Tempe 'hoarder house'
Tempe police are investigating after two people were found dead inside what police called a 'hoarder' house Saturday morning.More >
Dirty Dining: Phoenix restaurants hit with multiple health code violations
Flies in a prep area. Moldy cheese. Not all Valley restaurants keep a clean kitchen. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining report.More >
