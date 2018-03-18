Man in critical condition after shooting in south Phoenix

A man is in critical condition after he was shot Saturday night in south Phoenix, fire officials said.

The shooting was reported near 24th Street and E. Broadway Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the victim was shot by a suspect he knows. The suspect fled from the scene.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital where he was in critical, but stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

