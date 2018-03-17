Extra police look for drunk drivers on St. Patrick's Day in Phoenix area

Extra officers from various law enforcement agencies are on the road looking for drunk drivers.

This is part of a three-day St. Patrick's Day DUI task supported by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

According to Sgt. Joe Meacham with Mesa Police Department, a total of 76 people had been arrested for DUI since Thursday. Officers made a total of more than 400 traffic stops.

Saturday arrest numbers have not been released yet.

The extra patrols are happening all over the Valley and are scheduled to end by 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

"With it being St. Patrick's Dday, we know that a lot of people are going to go out and have a good time tonight. There's going to be a lot of parties, a lot of activities at the bar. We know that a lot of alcohol is going to be served," said Sgt. Meacham.

"We're not trying to scare anyone into making good decisions," said Sgt. Meacham. "We're just encouraging them to make the decision to be safe."

He suggested, "Get an Uber, a Lyft, a taxi, something. Get home safe. Have a sober driver and if you don't, we're going to be out there looking for you."

