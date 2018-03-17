8-year-old girl, dad, severely burned in backyard fire in north Phoenix

An eight-year-old girl and her father suffered severe burns in a backyard fire Saturday.

It happened at a home near Cave Creek and Deer Valley roads in north Phoenix.

Phoenix fire crews say the incident involved some kind of flammable liquid and an open flame.

"They had either tried to start the grill or they had started it and were trying to stoke the fire a bit more," said Capt. Jake Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire Department.

The young girl suffered significant burns to her torso and legs.

Her father, in his mid-40s, suffered burns to his legs and wrists.

patients were transported to the County Hospital burn center.

