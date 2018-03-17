Motorcycle crash causes huge backup on I-17 at Black Canyon City

It's been a frustrating day for drivers headed north on I-17, as they faced more than an hour delay stuck in traffic.

At one point, just before 6 p.m., traffic was backed up for 8 miles, with a 75-minute delay.

The backup was due to a motorcycle crash blocking the left lane.

One lane was open and traffic was crawling along.

"This will be an extended lane closure and traffic will be very slow through the area," said ADOT.

Crews are on scene of a very serious motorcycle accident on NB I-17 at MP245. Left lane is closed. — Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) March 17, 2018

UPDATE: Traffic is now backed up about eight miles on I-17 northbound in Black Canyon City. The delay is about 75 minutes. This due to a crash blocking the left lane. pic.twitter.com/N5sVheWUv2 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 18, 2018

UPDATE: The backup is now five miles on I-17 northbound in Black Canyon City. Delays are just over an hour. https://t.co/xD8iTGegeB — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 18, 2018

