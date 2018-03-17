Motorcycle crash causes huge backup on I-17 at Black Canyon City

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ

It's been a frustrating day for drivers headed north on I-17, as they faced more than an hour delay stuck in traffic.

At one point, just before 6 p.m., traffic was backed up for 8 miles, with a 75-minute delay.

The backup was due to a motorcycle crash blocking the left lane.

One lane was open and traffic was crawling along. 

"This will be an extended lane closure and traffic will be very slow through the area," said ADOT.

