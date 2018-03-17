How much 'green' are you spending this St. Patrick's Day?

Green beer and those *Kiss me I'm Irish" shirts are going to really add up this St. Patrick's Day.

A national survey expects Americans to spend more money celebrating the Irish this year than any other year in the survey's 12-year history.

This year -- the National Retail Federation says Americans plan to spend, in total, 5-point-9 billion dollars on St. Patrick's Day festivities.

That comes out to about 40 bucks per person.

Most of that money goes to buy food and drinks -- like green beer or a traditional pint of Guinness

But people are also getting their green gear in the form of clothes, candy and decorations.

Are you wearing green?

Of those celebrating, 83 percent of people plan to wear green.

After all, they don't want to get pinched.

31 percent say they will make a special dinner, perhaps mimicking a good Irish meal.

And 27 percent will go to a St. Paddy's Day celebration at a bar or restaurant.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.